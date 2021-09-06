Ruby Soho (fka WWE’s Ruby Riott) made her AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view, winning the Casino Battle Royale to become the new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

AEW had immediate interest in Ruby following her WWE release, and it had been reported earlier in the summer that she was likely signing with the company. Fightful Select adds that many people in AEW pushed internally for Ruby to be signed.

This goes along with there being talk of numerous WWE stars being “over the moon” about Soho’s debut last night at All Out, and how much the moment seemed to mean to her. After Ruby’s release from WWE, there was a unanimous positive reaction to Ruby personally, from those in the company.

There is no word on when Soho will get her title shot against Baker, but we will keep you updated.

