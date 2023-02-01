WWE surprised many when they announced that Austin Theory will defend his WWE United States Title inside the Elimination Chamber.

While this match is not as strong as a Chamber Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, or just the WWE Title, or even a WrestleMania 39 title shot, a new report from F4Wonline notes how the feeling was that Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title is so hot it doesn’t matter what is on the rest of the Elimination Chamber card.

This comes as no surprise, but as of last week, the plan was for Reigns to retain over Zayn in their title match at Elimination Chamber. Reigns will then go to WrestleMania 39 to defend against Cody Rhodes in one of the main events.

WWE is expected to confirm Zayn vs. Reigns on this week’s SmackDown.

Below is the current card for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven vs. TBA

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.