Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw top superstar Sami Zayn cut a passionate promo in front of his hometown of Montreal, where he claimed he would end the incredible title run of Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber event, and put an end to the Bloodline storyline that has been building for months.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several notes regarding the promo, which you can read in the highlights below.

-Zayn was said to be “visibly anxious and nervous” ahead of the promo. As a reminder, he told fans that Elimination Chamber was a once in a lifetime event, and has even referred to it as his WrestleMania.

-WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the promo, and has been the producer for a lot of The Bloodline segments over the last several months.

-The production team was somewhat panicked for having to cut out the very loud “F**k you Roman” chants from the Montreal crowd.

-The promo is said to have been very well received backstage, with one producer calling it “special.” There was some confusion in the Gorilla position as a different promo was apparently expected but Fightful was unable to officially confirm that with their sources.