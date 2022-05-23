A new report on Sasha Banks and Naomi notes that WWE removing their WWE Shop pages does not indicate a release of any kind.

As we’ve noted, Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely after walking out of last week’s RAW, and they are no longer the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. You can find links to our various reports on the Banks – Naomi situation below. It was reported on Friday that WWE pulled all Banks and Naomi merchandise from WWE Shop, and then word came out over the weekend that their Superstar Facebook pages were pulled.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the WWE Shop removals are a part of the indefinite suspensions, and WWE has reiterated that the removals do not indicate a release of any sort. This is a unique move for suspensions, but it ends there.

Regarding the Facebook pages, WWE controls those accounts and that is also a part of the suspension. The Twitter pages for Banks and Naomi are still active because they are generally created, owned and managed by the actual performer, and WWE doesn’t have control over them, at least for the most part. Banks and Naomi have been quiet on the whole situation.

As expected, Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for tonight’s RAW as the suspensions continue. However, PWInsider notes that they are still listed on the internal roster. WWE still has them listed on the public SmackDown roster.

There’s no word yet on when the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be held, and there’s been no indication that an end to the situation is in sight, as of today.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Banks and Naomi. Below is the full post from Snoop, along with various links to our updates on the Banks – Naomi situation:

MORE COVERAGE OF THE SASHA BANKS – NAOMI INCIDENT:

– Pat McAfee Addresses His Reaction To Michael Cole Announcing Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Suspension

– Snoop Dogg Posts New Photo with Sasha Banks, More on Where Banks Was on Friday

– New Report Says Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation Is Expected To Get Worse

– Naomi Removes Mentions Of Being A WWE Star From Social Media Accounts

– WWE Removes Their Official Sasha Banks & Naomi Facebook Pages

Sasha Banks Video from Concert, WWE Pulls Banks and Naomi Merchandise, More

– Michael Cole Announces Suspension for Sasha Banks and Naomi In Awkward SmackDown Segment, New Champions To Be Crowned

– Backstage News on Naomi’s WWE Contract Status

– Ariane Andrew Believes Naomi Was Manipulated Into Walking Out On WWE

– Interesting Backstage Talk on How People In WWE Are Reacting to Sasha Banks and Naomi

– Bully Ray Wonders If Sasha and Naomi Walkout Was A Work So Naomi Could Join The Bloodline

– Lots of Backstage WWE RAW Notes on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Banks vs. Ronda Rousey?, More

– Person Close to Naomi Reveals Details on What Led to Sasha Banks and Naomi Incident at WWE RAW?

– Which Two Stars Were Referenced In WWE’s Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi?, New Details on Why Banks and Naomi Were Unhappy, More

– WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Claim They Handed Over Their Titles

– Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Walk Out of Tonight’s RAW

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.