It was reported earlier today, via PWInsider, that Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from the internal WWE roster over the past 24 hours.

In an update, Fightful Select adds that Banks and Naomi were removed from “other internal rosters” as far back as “weeks” ago. However, no one from the digital side of the company has been prompted to remove Banks and Naomi from the public website roster, and they are still listed as SmackDown Superstars as of this writing.

We’ve noted how Raj Giri of WrestlingInc reported in mid-June that Banks had been released from her contract, but no other details were provided. WrestleVotes later backed that report up, but no other sources were able to. It was also reported at that point that Banks’ lawyers were working on her release, and had been working on it. Giri then reported in late June that Banks’ release was secured on Friday, June 10, and that nothing had been publicly announced yet because WWE “leadership was trying to smooth things over,” to likely try and keep Banks with the company. It was also noted that Banks’ June 10 release “came from” WWE’s Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for Talent Relations, Erika Schreiber, who reportedly signed off on the release.

Regarding the report on Bank’ release being secured on June 10, this new report adds that several high-level talent in WWE were of the same belief, but WWE still has not confirmed the departure. Furthermore, Talent Relations has not issued the internal e-mail to notify others of the release, and pertinent names in Talent Relations have not been updated on any information regarding a release. A WWE source noted today that things were “pretty quiet on that front” and they weren’t sure “what was or wasn’t cooking.”

The WWE creative team is currently operating on the assumption that Banks and Naomi are not returning whatsoever. One creative source added that they have not heard of any contingency plans or creative prepared in the event that things change to where Banks and Naomi return. There’s also been no update on the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

It was also reported earlier today that there has been some talk of Banks making signing appearances outside of WWE later this fall, but nothing has been announced or made official as of now.

Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of RAW at the May 16 show, due to frustration over creative. WWE then stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and announced that the two were suspended indefinitely. It was later revealed that they were suspended without pay. Their merchandise was also pulled for the duration of the suspension.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest on Banks and Naomi. Below are links to our full coverage of their ongoing situation with WWE:

MORE COVERAGE OF THE SASHA BANKS – NAOMI SITUATION:

– Backstage WWE Status Update on Sasha Banks and Naomi

– Backstage Updates on Sasha Banks’ WWE Release and Naomi, What Officials Are Hoping For, More

– WWE Digitally Removes Sasha Banks Sign From Images From Friday’s SmackDown

– Sasha Banks WWE Release Update

– Backstage Notes on the Sasha Banks WWE Release Story

– Sasha Banks Reportedly Gone from WWE

– Sasha Banks Undergoes Eye Surgery This Week

– Backstage Notes on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Sasha Banks and Naomi Suspensions

– Backstage Update on Plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Pat McAfee Addresses His Reaction To Michael Cole Announcing Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Suspension

– Snoop Dogg Posts New Photo with Sasha Banks, More on Where Banks Was on Friday

– New Report Says Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation Is Expected To Get Worse

– Naomi Removes Mentions Of Being A WWE Star From Social Media Accounts

– WWE Removes Their Official Sasha Banks & Naomi Facebook Pages

Sasha Banks Video from Concert, WWE Pulls Banks and Naomi Merchandise, More

– Michael Cole Announces Suspension for Sasha Banks and Naomi In Awkward SmackDown Segment, New Champions To Be Crowned

– Backstage News on Naomi’s WWE Contract Status

– Arianne Andrew Believes Naomi Was Manipulated Into Walking Out On WWE

– Interesting Backstage Talk on How People In WWE Are Reacting to Sasha Banks and Naomi

– Bully Ray Wonders If Sasha and Naomi Walkout Was A Work So Naomi Could Join The Bloodline

– Lots of Backstage WWE RAW Notes on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Banks vs. Ronda Rousey?, More

– Person Close to Naomi Reveals Details on What Led to Sasha Banks and Naomi Incident at WWE RAW?

– Which Two Stars Were Referenced In WWE’s Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi?, New Details on Why Banks and Naomi Were Unhappy, More

– WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Claim They Handed Over Their Titles

– Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Walk Out of Tonight’s RAW

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.