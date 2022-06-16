It was reported on Wednesday night, via Raj Giri of WrestlingInc, that Sasha Banks has been released from WWE. The report noted that it wasn’t clear if Banks requested her release, or if it was something from WWE’s end.

Since then, there’s been no confirmation that Banks has been released. A new report from Fightful notes that WWE reps were not able to confirm the departure, and other WWE sources also have not confirmed the release. While no one in WWE has explicitly shot down the report, people from across the company, from talent to WWE HQ to public relations and other staff, have said that they haven’t heard of the release actually happening.

If Banks has been released, the company is keeping it very quiet.

One interesting tidbit is that Banks’ lawyers were reportedly involved with the release. This was not included in the original report from Giri, but Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke with Giri and was reportedly told that Banks’ lawyers were involved, and that an actual WWE release had been seen.

Banks remains on the SmackDown roster page as of this writing. Banks is not on WWE Shop as of this writing, but she and Naomi had their merchandise pulled a few weeks back when WWE suspended them indefinitely over the walk-out at RAW.

It was note that there have not been any internal memos sent to staff to remove Banks from the website roster or any other pages, and no Talent Relations memos to inform the roster of her departure, which usually happens. There was an “urgent” e-mail sent earlier this week to a live event venue to remove Banks from advertising as she was no longer a part of the event, but that’s about it.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest on Banks and Naomi. Below are links to our full coverage of their ongoing situation with WWE:

FULL COVERAGE OF THE SASHA BANKS – NAOMI SITUATION:

– Sasha Banks Reportedly Gone from WWE

– Sasha Banks Undergoes Eye Surgery This Week

– Backstage Notes on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Sasha Banks and Naomi Suspensions

– Backstage Update on Plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Pat McAfee Addresses His Reaction To Michael Cole Announcing Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Suspension

– Snoop Dogg Posts New Photo with Sasha Banks, More on Where Banks Was on Friday

– New Report Says Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation Is Expected To Get Worse

– Naomi Removes Mentions Of Being A WWE Star From Social Media Accounts

– WWE Removes Their Official Sasha Banks & Naomi Facebook Pages

Sasha Banks Video from Concert, WWE Pulls Banks and Naomi Merchandise, More

– Michael Cole Announces Suspension for Sasha Banks and Naomi In Awkward SmackDown Segment, New Champions To Be Crowned

– Backstage News on Naomi’s WWE Contract Status

– Arianne Andrew Believes Naomi Was Manipulated Into Walking Out On WWE

– Interesting Backstage Talk on How People In WWE Are Reacting to Sasha Banks and Naomi

– Bully Ray Wonders If Sasha and Naomi Walkout Was A Work So Naomi Could Join The Bloodline

– Lots of Backstage WWE RAW Notes on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Banks vs. Ronda Rousey?, More

– Person Close to Naomi Reveals Details on What Led to Sasha Banks and Naomi Incident at WWE RAW?

– Which Two Stars Were Referenced In WWE’s Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi?, New Details on Why Banks and Naomi Were Unhappy, More

– WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Claim They Handed Over Their Titles

– Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Walk Out of Tonight’s RAW

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.