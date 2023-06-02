New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled to be on all RAW episodes moving forward, according to PWInsider. If Rollins has any additional filming commitments for the “Captain America: New World Order” movie, then they are not conflicting with his RAW obligations any time soon.

We noted before WWE Night of Champions how word going around the show said Rollins vs. AJ Styles was the opener because Rollins had to fly back to the United States to resume filming. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Rollins was never scheduled to leave Saudi Arabia early as he finished filming for the movie ahead of Night of Champions.

On a related note, those who made the trip to Saudi Arabia were said to be pretty tired at RAW on Monday, even with the one night of sleep in Albany, NY on Sunday. The trip was described as a long travel process that saw the crew leave Jeddah three hours late, fly to New York City, and then onto to Albany for RAW. For what it’s worth, Fightful adds that there were significantly less props brought to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, compared to what is brought to the average RAW show.

