As noted, it was revealed earlier this week, via Andrew Zarian, that TNT is planning their first AEW supercard special for Saturday, January 8. The event may have a “Battle of the Belts” theme, which AEW trademarked back in January.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the AEW supercard specials on TNT are expected to be around 1 hour long. The specials are inspired by the old WCW Clash of the Champions events, which typically went an hour and a half.

The AEW TNT supercard specials were originally planned to be longer as the idea was for these to be pay-per-view-level cards on TV.

AEW and WarnerMedia announced back in May that TNT will air four annual AEW supercard specials beginning in 2022 to coincide with AEW Dynamite moving to TBS. This January event will be the first of the four shows airing next year.

AEW Rampage was also scheduled to move to TBS next year, but plans changed and Rampage will be staying on TNT. The first Dynamite episode on TBS is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, just three days before the reported supercard event.

