Ring of Honor announced back in October that they will be going on a major hiatus during the first quarter of 2022 so that they can “reimagine” the company and hopefully return with a fan-focused product in April with the Supercard of Honor event. After the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 11 that will be it until April when they presumably return during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas. You can click here for our previous report on the future of the company.

In an update, Fightful Select has revealed new details on how ROH notified the roster that the company would be undergoing these major changes. It was noted that a company-wide Zoom call was held, which was already a weekly thing, but before this call word came out that the topic of the call didn’t sound good. However, there were a lot of non-contracted ROH regulars who were not on the call, and found out like the rest of the world did.

There are varying details on the mood backstage at the most recent ROH tapings, from somber to people exchanging information on where to get booked and future plans, to many planning farewells. There were also many talent taking pictures with each other. The atmosphere was described as positive, but a bit more somber than it was before the announcement.

Veteran ROH employee Caprice Coleman recently spoke with Fightful and said he believes ROH will re-start in April 2022, as they have announced. Coleman also said he thinks this will be ROH’s best effort.

