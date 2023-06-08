The Cavinder Twins have reportedly not signed WWE NXT talent contracts, but that could change later this summer.

As noted, Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder made surprise appearances at the end of this week’s NXT episode, hoisting Thea Hail up on their shoulders during Chase U’s celebration for Hail after she won the Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title match.

In an update, a new report from PEOPLE notes that the twins are still signed to just WWE NIL contracts. They have not signed talent contracts yet to begin training.

WWE officials were said to be “thrilled” with the buzz The Cavinders’ NXT debut created online this past Tuesday night.

It was noted that Hanna and Haley visited the WWE Performance Center this week, along with seven other NIL recruits. The athletes were there to see the facility and learn more about WWE. The WWE source added that the company plans to host a tryout specifically for NIL athletes later this summer.

The Cavinder Twins’ popular TikTok page has already brought in roughly $1.7 million in endorsement deals under the NCAA’s new “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) rule, according to a Forbes report released last year. The sisters have signed deals to work with many top brands such as Champs Sports, Raising Canes, Crocs, GoPuff, Venmo, Boost Mobile, Intuit Turbotax, and more.

It was reported back in mid-April that The Cavinder Twins would be forgoing their fifth and final season of college basketball eligibility at the University of Miami, to instead begin their WWE journeys. The social media stars signed their WWE NIL deals in 2021, then the following year they transferred from Fresno State to Miami.

