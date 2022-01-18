AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is still scheduled to be at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Washington, DC.

As noted, it was revealed on Monday how Rhodes has been working without a contract as his AEW deal expired at the end of 2021. He currently has no contract as a talent or Executive Vice President.

In an update, it was stated by Dave Meltzer on his F4Wonline.com message board how there would be something to the story if Rhodes isn’t at Wednesday’s Dynamite taping, but he has since confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rhodes will be there. AEW previously announced that Rhodes will be appearing, and he is planning to be there.

Rhodes was in Newark, NJ two weeks ago for Dynamite, but had to leave earlier in the day due to a medical issue. He then missed Battle of The Belts on January 8, where he was to defend against former champion Sammy Guevara. Guevara ended up facing Dustin Rhodes to become the new Interim AEW TNT Champion. It’s believed that AEW will announce the date for the Guevara vs. Rhodes title match on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

It was also said that at least one source in AEW speculated that the whole contract talk is just a publicity stunt of sorts, but the source stressed that they did not know for sure.

It’s fully expected that Rhodes will sign a new AEW contract and remain with the company for years to come, if he hasn’t already.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.