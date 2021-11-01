New details have been revealed on Bryan Danielson’s final months with WWE, according to Fightful Select.

You may remember when WWE teased a possible team featuring Kevin Owens and the former Daniel Bryan in late 2020. While the idea was pitched, there wwere never any real, firm plans for the two to be a SmackDown tag team.

It was also reiterated that Danielson was not originally scheduled for the WrestleMania 37 main event with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE officials were aware that Bryan’s deal was coming up when the match was booked, and WWE sources spoke highly of Bryan’s professionalism in working with Reigns to make their match as good as possible on the way out.

One source commented, “Bryan handled things so well that a lot of people didn’t think he was actually leaving or taking any time off. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

While Bryan was placed in the main event, there was never any serious consideration to having him win the Royal Rumble, which went to Edge.

It was reported earlier this year that WWE sources felt like the door would remain open for Bryan to return down the road. This is actually how we found out that his AEW contract is for three years, as a source commented that they could see him return to WWE when the three years was up. This new report reiterates that as WWE sources feel like the door is open for Bryan to return down the line as he left on “very good terms.”

Danielson is currently competing in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, with the finals taking place at Full Gear on November 13. He defeated Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage this past Friday to advance to the finals at the pay-per-view. The winner of Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy, which is planned for this week’s Dynamite, will join Bryan in the finals.

