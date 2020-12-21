The main event of the WWE TLC pay-per-view saw Randy Orton defeat “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match.

The match was won how other Inferno Matches in the past have been won. The two Superstars fought around flames, this time at ringside instead of around the ring itself, and Orton countered an attack to send The Fiend into the flames, catching his jacket on fire to win. Orton then returned to the ring and The Fiend chased him, but Orton dropped him with the RKO. Orton finished The Fiend off by pouring gasoline all over him, and then setting fire to him.

TLC went off the air with Orton posing while The Fiend laid in the ring after having his whole body engulfed in flames.

It was reported by @Wrestlevotes that the Firefly Inferno Match was actually filmed earlier in the day. While this served as the TLC main event, it was noted that at one point it was not on one of the run sheets as the show-closer. We noted earlier in the day, via Fightful Select, that WWE was considering this to be the main event.

Wyatt took to Twitter after the show and tweeted, “Thank you.” He included a red circle emoji and a photo of a cocoon. This goes along with two of his recent tweets leading up to the match, which you can see below:

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

Dear Randy, It’s all a ⭕️ One ending was just another beginning The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

