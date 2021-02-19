The Grizzled Young Veterans have impressed many people within WWE NXT but that is nothing new, according to Fightful Select.

Zack Gibson and James Drake made it to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic for the past two years, losing to The BroserWeights in 2020 and losing to MSK this year. It was noted that originally they were planned to win the 2020 tournament, but WWE changed plans when the BroserWeights combo of Riddle and Pete Dunne took off.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Drake and Gibson next, but it’s believed they will continue to be pushed as a top tag team on the brand.

