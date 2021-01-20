As noted earlier, it was announced that Priscilla Kelly, Elayna Black and Lacey Ryan have signed with WWE. Black is now called Cora Jade, Ryan is now going by Zoey Stark, and Kelly is now going by Gigi Dolin.

All three new signings will be working the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. You can click here for the brackets.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the wheels have been in motion for all three signings since at least the last batch of Performance Center recruit signings happened. Word started going around in early November that WWE had interest in all three women, and had been aggressively pursuing free agents and finding out the status of contracts.

Jade was almost a guarantee to get signed after her WWE tryout, as was Stark, and WWE had their eyes on Dolin for quite some time.

Dolin previously competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, but lost in the first round to current Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She also made two appearances for AEW, in 2019 and 2020. Jade made two appearances for AEW in 2020, while Stark made two Impact appearances last year.

Stay tuned for more.

