New, rare details are being revealed on the NJPW creative process. As has been indicated in the past, a new report from Fightful Select notes that NJPW has their creative plans slotted for quite some time.

NJPW has been known for their long-term booking, and word now is that the vast majority of NJPW creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already, as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. This information comes from NJPW talents, and several have said that they were told of these plans throughout the summer.

NJPW reportedly ha interest from top, high-profile talents in the business, but they were told that NJPW wasn’t sure if they could make their arrivals work. The reason given was that most of the NJPW creative is planned out through 2022.

A NJPW source indicated that this is largely standard operating procedure, but that it deviated quite a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic for obvious reasons. However, the same source indicated that an injury could adjust multiple things at any given time.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.