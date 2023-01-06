There’s a lot of speculation on who is behind the Uncle Howdy mask in WWE, but word is that the company is putting effort into keeping their identity a secret.

Howdy made his first appearance in front of the crowd a few weeks back, then came to the ring last week to stand next to Bray Wyatt, while the two faced off with LA Knight. Howdy then laid Wyatt out with Sister Abigail, and made his exit as a shocked Knight looked on.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE is playing Howdy’s identity close to the vest. It was noted that the person who is wearing the mask and attire does not take it off backstage in front of other people to avoid revealing themselves.

Fan speculation on social media has everyone from Bo Dallas to Vincent or Dutch (who have been backstage) playing the Howdy character, as seen in the tweets below. There’s also been speculation that different people have portrayed the character in recent weeks.

https://twitter.com/PlayboyBPAC/status/1608671168827109376

The Uncle Howdy from last night was Bo Dallas, look at hid beard pattern it’s the same. Vincent’s beard is different. Last night was Bo, the first one from a couple weeks ago could’ve been Dutch though. pic.twitter.com/earfNR1P0n — Blake aka Tech2000 🎄🎅🏼 (@Tech2000_) January 1, 2023

Whether it was #UncleHowdy or #UncleHarper, it was Bo Dallas under the mask last night. LOTS of people saying that it was Vincent from ROH. But Vincent has neck tattoos. Masked dude does not. #BrayWyatt #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/4H1RsLIiFM — WWEstoryteller (@WWE_StoryTeller) December 31, 2022

