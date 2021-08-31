WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan recently confirmed a big revamp coming to the WWE NXT brand, and we’ve seen a sneak peek at the new look with the promos posted this week by WWE and Wale, seen below.

In an update, it was noted by Fightful Select that WWE officials are keeping tight-lipped on the changes planned for NXT. It appears as if many WWE talents have not been told much about the re-branding. Several NXT wrestlers knew there was fire where there was smoke, but even top NXT Superstars are being kept in the dark as far as specifics go.

One talent noted that they could tell some changes were coming to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center itself as it was being taken apart with the ring area mentioned as something that was being adjusted.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT revamp.

