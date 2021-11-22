The Rock was unable to appear at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view because he was overseas filming a movie, and was unable to travel due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

The Survivor Series pay-per-view marked the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut at the 1996 event, and featured several video packages and mentions to celebrate The Great One. The 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal, won by Omos, was also in The Rock’s name, and the presenting sponsor of the pay-per-view was Netflix’s Red Notice movie, which stars The Rock.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, who originally reported back in the summer how WWE wanted The Rock to appear at the Survivor Series, notes that there were hopes for Rock to be at tonight’s RAW, but that is not expected to happen.

It was noted that Rock was never officially booked for last night’s pay-per-view. WWE never actually advertised him to appear, despite mentioning him often.

There’s no word on when The Rock will be back on WWE TV to further the storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.