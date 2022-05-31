Word from within WWE is that there has been not much, if any, communication between WWE officials and Sasha Banks and Naomi since they walked out of RAW earlier this month.

Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely, without pay, and they are no longer the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. WWE announced that a tournament would be held in the near future to crown new champions, but not much has been said since then. Fightful Select adds that several people in WWE did not want to vacate the titles in the first place, but it pretty quickly became clear that this was the route that needed to be taken.

There is still no update on when the tournament might begin.

WWE had canceled upcoming travel plans they had for Banks and Naomi beginning last week when the suspension was first announced, which is a sign that there is no end in sight to the debacle.

Regarding reports of Banks and Naomi being suspended without pay, one source noted that they don’t believe Banks and Naomi’s contracts would be frozen if they’re not being paid.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest on Banks and Naomi. Below are links to our various reports.

