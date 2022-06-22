Several top NJPW stars are expected to make their debut appearances for AEW on tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite.

It was recently reported by the Wrestling Observer that “a lot of major NJPW stars” will be in Milwaukee for tonight’s Dynamite, to set up their still un-announced matches for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and confirmed that Dynamite will feature more NJPW talents that fans have not seen on AEW TV yet.

Khan also confirmed that more Forbidden Door matches will be announced tonight. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that 4 new matches will be added to the card tonight.

It was confirmed earlier this week that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White will defend his title at Forbidden Door. Khan confirmed today that White’s opponent(s) will be officially revealed tonight on Dynamite. It’s rumored that White will defend against Adam Cole and/or “Hangman” Adam Page, perhaps in a Triple Threat.

Two top NJPW stars who are up in the air for tonight’s Dynamite are Kazuchika Okada and Zack Sabre Jr. Cole indicated last week that Okada will not be at Forbidden Door, but that may have been a part of the storylines. Okada has mentioned that his pregnant wife, who is due in August, also has a birthday this week, which may prevent him from being on Dynamite tonight.

Okada recently dropped the IWGP World Heavyweight Title to White, and some have speculated that the match at Forbidden Door will be a Fatal 4 Way with White, Okada, Cole and Page.

If Meltzer’s report is correct and 4 more matches are confirmed for tonight, including White’s opponents, then that will make Forbidden Door a 10-match card. The current line-up looks like this:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

