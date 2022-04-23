Impact Wrestling holds tonight’s Rebellion PPV and then will hold TV tapings on Sunday. Fightful Select reports Tomohiro Ishii is expected to stick around through Sunday to appear on more TV.

The talent believes the Slammiversary date and location will be revealed this weekend at Rebellion. There may be a festival connected to it of some sort.

Deonna Purrazzo and Moose are set for a Cincinnati-area media tour next week to promote their upcoming tapings in Newport, Kentucky.

It was added that much of the talent made it in yesterday, but plenty are still filtering in for the PPV tonight.