We’re 30 minutes away from the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of RAW, the biggest episode of the year, hitting the air and WWE still has not announced a line-up.

Fightful Select reports that tonight’s RAW is the product of several creative changes made over WrestleMania weekend.

As of this afternoon, there was talk of doing a “big” Triple Threat match on tonight’s show, which would feature some top performers, likely to determine the next challenger for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Stay tuned for more and join us for RAW coverage at 8pm ET.

