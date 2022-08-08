There’s been some speculation on the MLW status of Karrion Kross and Scarlett after they returned to WWE on Friday’s SmackDown. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that they were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live event tour, they were not committed to those dates, either.

It’s no secret that Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE due to the Triple H regime taking power in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement. Word now is that Triple H was “dismayed” by Kross’ booking on the main roster last year.

It was reported earlier today that Kross is now listed internally as the #2 heel on SmackDown, behind Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was also reported that Scarlett will be only managing Kross, for now.

The new report from Fightful notes that Kross was adamant outside of WWE that Scarlett remain a part of his presentation, to the point he passed up the AEW match against current TNT Champion Wardlow earlier this year. Kross didn’t want his presentation moving forward to be reminiscent of the RAW run that left a bad taste in people’s mouths.

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown saw Kross destroy Drew McIntyre as McIntyre was preparing to hit the ring for a brawl with The Bloodline. Scarlett then taunted Reigns with an hourglass. You can click here for possible major title plans that involve Kross.

