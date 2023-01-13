WWE has an all-talent meeting scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown in Green Bay, according to Fightful Select. The meeting is to be held before the show begins at 4pm ET, and we will have details later on. PWInsider adds that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is set to lead the meeting.

In creative news for tonight’s SmackDown, Uncle Howdy was planned for the show as of Thursday. This comes after the appearance on RAW where he taunted Alexa Bliss. There is no word yet on if Bray Wyatt will be on the show after not appearing last Friday. LA Knight appeared only for a backstage interview last week.

It looks like a women’s locker room area segment is planned for tonight’s SmackDown as extras were brought in to serve as officials for the angle. WWE has not announced any women’s matches or segments for tonight, but Ronda Rousey is advertised for her first appearance since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair, and Flair is also scheduled.

A tarot card reading segment with Rey Mysterio is also listed for tonight’s show. The segment was originally listed for last Friday’s show, but it didn’t happen. There was a moment after Karrion Kross and Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss and Emma, where Scarlett entered ring and placed Rey’s stolen mask over Moss’ head. Kross and Scarlett then pulled out a Mysterio tarot card, and also laid it over Moss as Kross warned Mysterio that he will feel the same punishment soon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Royal Rumble build continues

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Braun Strowman

