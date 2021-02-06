According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling plans to hold their next set of television tapings between February 9th and February 11th of next week. As for all previous tapings since the pandemic began it will take place from Skyway Studios in Nashville Tennessee.

The report mentions that at least one talent who is NOT on the roster will be showing up, but that could change in the coming days. Current free agent Matt Cardona recently revealed that IMPACT didn’t contact him to come in for a taping until a few days prior.

Stay tuned.