WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is said to be insistent on filming the 18th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops this week, despite the altered format. In the past it’s been said that the Troops Tribute is one of Vince’s favorite shows of the year.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that the special is being filmed in a much different manner than usual this year, for obvious reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Vince is determined to move forward with the show.

Wrestlers working the show reportedly have a very early call time. WWE previously indicated that the taping would take place before noon ET, and that the ThunderDome crowd would be made up of servicemen and servicewomen.

The following line-up has been announced for Friday’s TTTT taping from the Amway Center:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz in a non-title match

* Natalya and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

* Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

* Musical performance by country singer HARDY

The full special will then air this Sunday on FOX in conjunction with the various NFL games. TTTT will air at 4:30pm ET for viewers who have a NFL game airing at 1pm ET, and at 3pm ET for viewers with a NFL game airing at 4:05pm ET.

Stay tuned for more on the 18th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops.

