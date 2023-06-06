As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was backstage for tonight’s RAW in Hartford, CT, along with several other WWE executives. The visitors, including Vince, did not come as a huge surprise as Hartford is about a 1 hour and 10 minute drive to Stamford, CT, where WWE HQ is located. This was the first RAW that Vince was backstage for since the post-WrestleMania 39 episode on April 3.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that a backstage office was prepared for Vince to work out of at the XL Center earlier in the evening, but he ended up working the Gorilla Position, which is where he was during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

There’s been no talk of anything out of the ordinary at RAW this week, and word is that the mood was much less hectic than the RAW After WrestleMania.

While Vince was backstage this week, word from RAW was that most people do not expect him to regularly be in attendance as he’s been fine making remote changes in recent weeks. We’ve noted how McMahon has been calling in creative changes for RAW and SmackDown as of late, sometimes very close to showtime. This has caused late rundown sheets to be handed out, and for some segments and matches to be nixed.

On a related note, WWE’s internal reports indicate that this week’s RAW in Hartford was the highest-grossing RAW/SmackDown in the history of the market for WWE.

