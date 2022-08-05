Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was officially removed from the company’s internal talent roster earlier this week.

A new report from PWInsider notes that McMahon had been listed internally as a talent along others who were not assigned to an official brand, but who would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals, such as John Cena or WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins.

Vince was removed from that list just this week.

The Mr. McMahon character still has a profile on the WWE website, and the Vince McMahon Twitter account remains active as of this writing. Vince’s Twitter bio has not been updated in the wake of his retirement late last month as his bio still lists him as, “Vince McMahon, Chairman & CEO of WWE, Inc., is a third generation promoter who has made WWE into the global phenomenon it is today.”

