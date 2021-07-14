Third generation wrestler Bo Dallas was released from WWE back on April 15, ending a 13 year run with the company. Before that he had asked for some time off from the ring and had not wrestled since the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel event on October 31 of that year.

New details on the end of Bo’s run with WWE have been revealed, and it was noted that he was out of the ring for reasons not related to any kind of ongoing injury, according to Fightful Select. Word is that before his release, Dallas actually helped WWE out with testing cameras, lighting and live event configuration on multiple occasions.

Dallas helped with these configurations once back in February, and Wesley Blake also came in to help that same day. It had been reported that Dallas did similar work before WrestleMania 37. He was also backstage at SmackDown before being released.

It was revealed earlier this year that Dallas and partner Liv Morgan had gotten into real estate, and were running their farm together. There is no word on if Dallas has plans for a future in pro wrestling.

