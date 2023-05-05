It looks like plans for the WWE Backlash main event are still up in the air.

A recent report from PWInsider noted that Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was to be pushed as the Backlash closer, but WRKDWrestling has reported that Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were making an internal push for their San Juan Street Fight to be the main event.

The talk of Lesnar vs. Rhodes closing the show apparently came before WWE changed Backlash plans for Bad Bunny, changing the tag team match to the singles Street Fight, as noted here. WWE officials reportedly booked the Street Fight as they felt comfortable in Bunny’s ability to have a good singles match with Priest.

Lesnar vs. Rhodes has top billing on the official WWE Backlash website as of this writing, but Priest vs. Bunny was certainly pushed as the main event during today’s Backlash press conference from Puerto Rico. The Street Fight also has top billing locally in San Juan.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.