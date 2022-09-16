WWE reportedly has no interest in bringing back The Velveteen Dream, and new details are being revealed on the heat he had while he was there.

As we’ve noted, Dream was arrested twice in August on multiple charges, and then it was revealed that he was arrested for cocaine possession and destroying evidence back in November 2021, an arrest that was just made public.

Dream was just released from jail on Tuesday of this week, but he has court dates ahead and is facing potential prison time. While he’s recently campaigned for a WWE return, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials had no desire to bring Dream back, and that was before the recent arrests, and before the 2021 arrest was made public.

A WWE source said Dream would be a “public relations nightmare” that the new regime isn’t interested in.

Dream has had a recent war of words & accusations with EC3, which you can read about at this link. Dream admitting to cocaine use is interesting as this was rumored to be the reason he was suspended during his WWE NXT run.

It was noted that by the time Dream stopped appearing on NXT TV, he had significant heat within the NXT locker room. In addition to that, he’d become what one WWE Coach said was a “headache,” and was reportedly talked to several times about unusual behavior in general at the Performance Center.

Around that time, in August 2020, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H noted in an interview that Dream was off WWE TV due to a car accident, not an internal investigation on misconduct allegations. This new report from Fightful says it’s been confirmed that as soon as an hour before word of Dream’s car accident making the rounds in June 2020, he was being discussed as one of many possible cuts from the company. Dreamed returned to TV that August and was around until the December 23 NXT episode, where he took a loss to Adam Cole in his final appearance. WWE then released him from his contract on May 20, 2021.

There’s been no word on why WWE decided against releasing Dream at that point, before the more than five months of inactivity. These aforementioned issues were not the first problems with Dream as he was faced with other legal issues and misconduct allegations.

A WWE source that works directly with higher-ups said it would take a “miracle” for a situation to arise where WWE re-hired Dream. It was also confirmed that despite some of his social media teasers, there have been no plans or discussions to bring him back under the new regime.

