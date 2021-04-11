Jinder Mahal and other inactive WWE Superstars were seen on the stage during the opening of WrestleMania 37 Night One last night. Ivar was also at WrestleMania and in full gear for the show. He has been out of action with an injury for almost 8 months.

Fightful Select reports that wrestlers from Night One and Night Two, and inactive talent, were directed to be at Raymond James Stadium and to wear their gear specifically for that show opening moment with Vince McMahon, but there were a few exclusions. Many wrestlers seemed confused as to why that was the case.

All of the WWE roster was not present for the moment as there are a few people who aren’t in Tampa at all this weekend.

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania.

