As noted, F4Wonline.com reported after WWE Fastlane that WWE has plans to put Daniel Bryan in the WrestleMania 37 title match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to make it a Triple Threat. This is why Edge got involved in last night’s finish to the Bryan vs. Reigns title match.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon wanted t make some changes to Fastlane, especially to the main event as the rest of the card stayed the same for the most part. There were several ideas pitched but most of them were not good, and the best idea was to go with the Triple Threat at WrestleMania.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reports that WWE had plans to make the match a Triple Threat since at least the last week of February.

It’s believed that WWE will make the change official during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

