WWE officials have reportedly made changes to pre-WrestleMania 39 creative plans.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE had a number of creative decisions and ideas planned before WrestleMania 39, but now those plans have not gone the way some people envisioned.

“Not to say for better or worse, but the direction for some Superstars is far different than what had been internally discussed,” the report noted.

It wasn’t clear what led to these changes, but the report brought social media speculation on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon having his hands deeper in creative. It should be noted that sources say WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is still the main one responsible for the company’s creative.

