– Several WWE NXT Superstars have received extra exposure in recent months as they have been brought to RAW to work WWE Main Event tapings. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE sources are “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT wrestlers have gained working the Main Event tapings. This goes for the buzz they’ve picked up for themselves, and the WWE Main Event show in general.

NXT Superstars featured on WWE Main Event since early October include Axiom, Andre Chase, Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner (three times), Cameron Grimes, Duke Hudson (twice), Kiana James (three times), Wendy Choo, Xyon Quinn, JD McDonagh, Alba Fyre, Grayson Waller, Zoey Stark, Joe Gacy, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Trick Williams, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance.

– For those wondering, last night’s WWE RAW backstage segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was filmed this past Saturday during SmackDown at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Reigns and Heyman were not at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for last night’s show.

