WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and revealed how WWE officials have been helping some of the wrestlers learn more of the production side of the business as of late.

Rose noted that NXT wrestlers have been brought through the production truck and shown specific reasons why some things happen on WWE TV. One example was holding a facial expression for a certain amount of time for one or more cameras to catch it.

Word going around is that NXT production has also been given tips in recent months from staff working the main roster. In past years WWE has had the benefit of working directly with Full Sail University to help some of the roster learn these things, but now most of it is done in-house.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.