It was recently reported, via @WRKDWrestling, that there was a hesitancy to put the new WWE World Heavyweight Title on Seth Rollins due to his role in the new “Captain America: New World Order” film, which caused him to miss the last two weeks of RAW. WRKD then clarified their original report, noting that this is not an immediate fear over Rollins, but for the future, in case he and wife Becky Lynch pursue careers in Hollywood. WWE officials still do see Rollins as a top star on the RAW brand, and nothing has changed.

In an update, WWE higher-ups have vehemently denied the original report on Rollins, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE officials seen mainstream gigs like the Captain America movie as a positive, especially now that Endeavor is involved.

One WWE higher-up said, “I’m not saying who is going to win this weekend, but the idea that this is anything but a positive is an unrealistic way of thinking. I can’t speak to how those in charge a year ago would have felt, but now it’s seen as a positive, especially with Endeavor aboard. It also wasn’t a surprise. Colby (Lopez, Seth Rollins) is an exceptional talent and we expect these opportunities to come his way. We were made aware that the situation was happening, and he’s already done filming. We had planned out the sit-down interviews to make up for his absence and it’s full speed ahead.”

In the past, WWE has been very hit or miss when it comes to promoting the outside projects of their Superstars, or even supporting them. Word now is that you can expect more support in these situations moving forward.

Rollins and AJ Styles will do battle for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title at WWE Night of Champions on Sunday. You can click here for new backstage updates on the title and the match. For what it’s worth, this new report from Fightful notes that WWE actually considered sending Rollins into WrestleMania 39 as a champion before the decision was made to not split the titles up.

