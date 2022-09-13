– WWE officials reportedly expected lower RAW viewership than they actually drew this week, likely due to the return of the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

As noted, this week’s RAW drew 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. Viewership was down 16.74% from last week’s post-Clash at The Castle episode, while the key demo rating was down 24.13%. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select says WWE expected the RAW viewership to be lower than the 1.710 million viewers that came in.

The return of Monday Night Football usually means a decline in RAW viewership, so this week’s drop was expected. WWE’s flagship show has had some ratings success in recent months, especially with Chief Content Officer Triple H taking over creative. Despite the drop for this week’s show, Monday’s RAW viewership was still up 2.4% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was up 2.32% from the same week in 2021. You can find the full ratings report at this link.

– There are some WWE Producers who expected their workload to be adjusted when Chief Content Officer Triple H took over from former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but that has not happened yet.

It was revealed how lead WWE Producer Jason Jordan had to triple up on assignments for the September 9 SmackDown taping, due to recent producer cutbacks. Jordan produced Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes, Braun Strowman’s segment with Alpha Academy, and the dark main event between The Street Profits and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. At last week’s RAW he produced just one match by himself, which was T-BAR vs. Mustafa Ali for WWE Main Event. He also produced the Steel Cage match between The Miz and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, but with WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.

