As noted, WWE announced the releases of Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett today.

It was reported by Fightful Select that a few select people within the company knew of the departures on Tuesday afternoon, and plans were made to deliver the phone calls to the talents on Wednesday morning. A lot of the releases came as a surprise to many.

There is some speculation among the roster that WWE may be gearing up for a potential sale of the company down the line. It should be noted that this has not been said by any WWE officials, or rumored/reported by any sources. Recent actions by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan have fueled these rumors, but there’s nothing concrete to report. The reason given for these recent releases are more budget cuts.

