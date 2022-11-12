There were a few changes made at last night’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis.

The internal rundown sheet listed a Rey Mysterio interview taking place after the Six-Pack Challenge and before the Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal World Cup match. The segment never aired.

There’s no word yet on why WWE didn’t air the Mysterio interview, but this is especially interesting as Rey was scheduled to be a World Cup competitor as of 12pm ET on Friday afternoon, but he ended up replaced by RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali. You can click here for World Cup details following SmackDown, and click here for a backstage update on Ali’s status with World Cup comments from Ali.

Mysterio has not been seen since losing to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the main event of the November 4 SmackDown, which was taped on October 28. Rey has not commented on his status and has been fairly quiet on social media since last Friday, posting no tweets and only posting the Roots of Fight Black Friday sale and a throwback match against WWE Producer Jamie Noble on Instagram.

There were also apparent changes with The Bloodline’s segment, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn was not there, and Michael Cole noted that he was dealing with a personal matter, but will be back next week to face Butch in a World Cup Tournament bout.

The internal rundown sheet handed down before the show listed the segment as a “Bloodline Anointment Ceremony,” but during the show WWE billed it as “Roman Reigns’ Special Moment.” WWE’s post-show recap and YouTube clip refers to the segment as a Bloodline Acknowledgement Celebration.

There was no real clear direction to the segment. Heyman praised The Usos for breaking The New Day’s record, and then Reigns talked about how it was hard being his cousin as everyone has always acknowledged him for his greatness throughout their whole lives. Reigns then said he never thought this moment would come, but… then The Brawling Brutes interrupted, along with Drew McIntyre, to set up the apparent War Games match.

It was also reported before SmackDown that Sheamus was set to sell his previous injuries, but he fought with The Bloodline to close the showw.

On a related note, Robert Roode was backstage for last night’s SmackDown but obviously not used. This indicates that he may be a blue brand Superstar when he returns from his injury issues, as reported earlier this week. You can click here for the latest on Roode’s status and return.

