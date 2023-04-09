As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not backstage for Friday’s SmackDown in Portland as he was for Monday’s RAW in Los Angeles. Word now via Fightful Select is that morale was significantly improved at SmackDown due to Vince’s absence, but there’s a lot of thee “we’ll see what happens” approach right now.

It was also noted that internal live events reports indicated that SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland was the highest-grossing Non-PLE in the history of the venue for WWE.

The WWE Producers for the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown have also been revealed. You can click here for our detailed recap of the episode. Below are the producers:

* The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium was produced by Chris Park

* Ricochet vs. Ivar was produced by Adam Pearce

* Shotzi and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez was produced by Tyson Kidd

* The segment with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and The Judgment Day was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso with involvement from Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle was produced by Jason Jordan

