Below are some notes on the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle courtesy of PW Insider.

-The show was produced out of the ThunderDome, with top company executive Triple H running the production side. Reports are that most of the teams working on the show are from the NXT/NXT UK crew.

-The show will air this Tuesday January 26th at 9:30am on the Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India. It should be known that the entire program was written with the Indian audience in mind.

-This will be the first matchups for several NXT Indian talents, who are expected to be highlighted greatly.

-Originally they were going to shoot the special over several days, but the decision was eventually made to just film it all at once as if it were a live broadcast.

-Below are the following matchups:

-Drew McIntyre/Indus Sher versus Jinder Mahal/Bollywood Boyz

-Finn Balor versus Guru Raaj

-Charlotte Flair/Sareena Sandhu versus Bayley/Natalya

-AJ Styles versus Jeet Rama

-Rey Mysterio/Ricochet/Dilsher Shanky/Giant Zanjeer versus Dolph Ziggler/King Corbin/Cesaro/Shinsuke Nakamura

-Appearance by Ric Flair, Street Profits, and The New Day