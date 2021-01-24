Below are some notes on the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle courtesy of PW Insider.
-The show was produced out of the ThunderDome, with top company executive Triple H running the production side. Reports are that most of the teams working on the show are from the NXT/NXT UK crew.
-The show will air this Tuesday January 26th at 9:30am on the Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India. It should be known that the entire program was written with the Indian audience in mind.
-This will be the first matchups for several NXT Indian talents, who are expected to be highlighted greatly.
-Originally they were going to shoot the special over several days, but the decision was eventually made to just film it all at once as if it were a live broadcast.
-Below are the following matchups:
-Drew McIntyre/Indus Sher versus Jinder Mahal/Bollywood Boyz
-Finn Balor versus Guru Raaj
-Charlotte Flair/Sareena Sandhu versus Bayley/Natalya
-AJ Styles versus Jeet Rama
-Rey Mysterio/Ricochet/Dilsher Shanky/Giant Zanjeer versus Dolph Ziggler/King Corbin/Cesaro/Shinsuke Nakamura
-Appearance by Ric Flair, Street Profits, and The New Day