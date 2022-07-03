Fightful Select has some backstage notes from last night’s WWE talent meeting, which took place immediately prior to the company’s Money In the Bank premium live event.

-As noted Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan all addressed talent backstage. Vince McMahon was reportedly not present at the meeting, but was still around as he continues to run the creative side of WWE.

-Not every talent was present for the meeting as some were not brought in for the show. However, those that were in attendance had nothing but positive things to say afterwards. Khan and Triple H are “generally” well-liked, and Stephanie McMahon is said to be adored by talent and staff.

-One longtime talent told the publication that there was nothing groundbreaking said at the meeting, but that Stephanie McMahon did inform everyone that her “door was always open.”

-As a reminder Stephanie, Triple H, Vince, and Pat McAfee all attended UFC 276 at T-Mobile arena shortly after Money In The Bank ended.