Fightful Select has released the following notes regarding WWE and their mandatory Performance Center training.

-As mentioned above initially WWE made it mandatory for talent to attend PC training as the company returned to the road, but that changed a few days later as talent relations told the roster that if they had a personal reason for not attending it would be taken into consideration.

-Several wrestlers (unnamed) did in fact opt of attending the training citing personal reasons.

-The report mentions that nearly all of the female talent made the trip in for training.