Backstage Notes On WWE’s Social Media Policies

Fightful Select has provided some details about WWE’s social media policies. Check them out below.
-When a talent participates in a social media campaign WWE will tell the talent to tweet about it. A script is not provided, just a supply link.
-For TV programs/feuds WWE will instruct more specific/scripted tweets for talent. This is done so their other social media outlets are utilized correctly in terms of build.
-Talent does receive calls and texts from WWE informing them of the company’s wishes or plan.
