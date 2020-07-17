Backstage Notes On WWE’s Social Media Policies

Fightful Select has provided some details about WWE’s social media policies. Check them out below.

-When a talent participates in a social media campaign WWE will tell the talent to tweet about it. A script is not provided, just a supply link.

-For TV programs/feuds WWE will instruct more specific/scripted tweets for talent. This is done so their other social media outlets are utilized correctly in terms of build.

-Talent does receive calls and texts from WWE informing them of the company’s wishes or plan.