Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage for this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

Wednesday’s Dynamite went off as planned for the most part, according to Fightful Select. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event that was taped after Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, and it seemed his hands were tied as far as the tribute show happening on Dynamite. We noted before that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute happening with Dynamite.

Below are producers and coaches for this week’s Dynamite:

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal was produced by Pat Buck

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight was produced by Christopher Daniels

* Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks was produced by Dean Malenko

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido was produced by Jerry Lynn

* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale was produced by BJ Whitmer

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Kushida was produced by Sonjay Dutt

