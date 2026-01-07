WWE NXT is kicking off the New Year of 2026 with all kinds of changes.

Across the board.

Things got started with the first episode of the weekly prime time Tuesday night show on January 6, as WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil delivered multiple headline-worthy developments, including a title change, a new international signing, and major clues pointing toward another main roster call-up.

Izzi Dame is the new NXT Women’s North American Champion following a chaotic turn of events on the January 6 special. Blake Monroe was banned from the building after attacking Thea Hail ahead of their scheduled title match, forcing Hail to pivot on the fly. Despite the assault, Hail insisted on defending the championship via open challenge.

That decision quickly backfired.

As Tatum Paxley made her way to the ring to seemingly accept the challenge, Izzi Dame struck from behind, blindsiding Hail and inserting herself into the match. Dame capitalized on the damage, finishing Hail with Dame Over off the turnbuckle to capture the title.

A sudden opportunity.

A ruthless response.

Elsewhere on the show, WWE officially unveiled its newest NXT signing through a vignette package. Elio LeFleur, a 26-year-old French wrestler formerly known as Aigle Blanc, was introduced as the brand’s latest addition. Real name Cyril Coquerelle, LeFleur has competed across Europe and Japan, including standout appearances in AJPW.

“The White Eagle is ready to take the flight from Paris, France, to the United States,” LeFleur declared. “The French luchador Elio LeFleur is coming to NXT. And I am here to slash the sky.”

New Year’s Evil closed with one of the night’s most intriguing moments.

After successfully defending the NXT Championship against Leon Slater, Oba Femi left the title belt in the ring, opting to walk away rather than celebrate. The decision came amid ongoing main roster vignettes for Femi, strongly hinting that his Raw or SmackDown arrival is imminent.

As the show wound down, cameras caught NXT General Manager Ava speaking with Evolve talent about potential call-ups following recent roster movement. Mr. Stone soon entered her office, questioning whether she had seen what Femi had done. When the broadcast returned to the arena, the championship was still sitting alone in the ring, with Tony D’Angelo shown staring at it from the crowd as the show went off the air.

And just like that, the future of the NXT title suddenly feels wide open.

Looking ahead, next week’s WWE NXT on January 13 is already looking to be another stacked show that will continue to set the new tone for the brand in 2026.

Tavion Heights, fresh off winning the Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament, will challenge Jasper Troy for the WWE Speed Championship. Additional matches announced for the CW Network broadcast from the WWE Performance Center include Shiloh Hill vs. Stacks for the TNA International Championship, Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox in a No Disqualification match, and Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan.

For those who missed this week’s ‘New Year’s Evil’ special episode, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 1/6/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.