Some backstage news and notes have surfaced coming out of the WWE NXT on The CW show on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Featured below are some of the news and notes coming out of the taping:

– WWE went ahead with the NXT on CW show in St. Louis, MO. on Tuesday night despite potential issues with talent traveling in from Florida due to Hurricane Milton. As noted, many talents made the trip early to ensure they would be in the area for the show.

– WWE is unsure about next week’s NXT on CW show, which is scheduled to return to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. after the initial two-week launch of NXT on CW.

– Randy Orton and Je’Von Evans thoroughly planned their RKO spot for their main event match on the 10/8 episode of NXT on CW before the show. There is said to be no heat on Evans for missing the RKO in the actual bout, despite the extensive rehearsals.

– Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez reuniting has been planned for a long time. Prior to Jade suffering a torn ACL, there were plans to have the reunion between the two as a top heel duo in the NXT women’s division.

– The company was said to be “very happy” with how Stephanie Vaquer’s debut was executed and received by the NXT Universe at the 10/8 show.

– Vignettes hyping the highly-anticipated debut of the heavily touted Australian women’s wrestling star DELTA will continue leading up to the NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 show.

