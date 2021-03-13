WWE recently announced that this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony would include the 2021 class (as of now just Molly Holly), as well as the 2020 class (NWO, Bella Twins, Batista, etc.) who were unable to have their ceremony take place last April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to pre-tape the event in some capacity, which according to sources would be the easiest move for WWE due to the current circumstances. The publication also notes that in the past attending the HOF ceremony was mandatory, with stories of Chairman Vince McMahon getting upset at talent who attempted to duck out early, a move that occurred regularly due to the number of interviews talent had to participate in the morning before WrestleMania.

We’ll keep you updated on any additional news regarding WWE’s Hall of Fame.